Chromia (CHR) Price Tops $0.16

Chromia (CHR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $92.68 million and approximately $20.14 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,985.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00064965 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00076857 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/Teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future. The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-wide purposes Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | TikTok Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.