Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Up 47.1% in August

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:CHGCY opened at $12.24 on Friday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $19.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

