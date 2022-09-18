CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

ORLY stock opened at $693.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $704.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $672.44. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.