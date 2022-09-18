Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Shares of CI opened at $290.35 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

