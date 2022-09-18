Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,808 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

