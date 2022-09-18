Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,591,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,377,000 after purchasing an additional 82,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

