City Holding Co. Acquires 1,846 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.