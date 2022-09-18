City Holding Co. Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 662,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $50,581,000 after buying an additional 87,898 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.31 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

