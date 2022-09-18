Civic Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Civic has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Civic has a market cap of $140.48 million and $4.27 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.71 or 0.02066502 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00104612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00827828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

