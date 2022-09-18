Civilization (CIV) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.99 Million

Civilization (CIV) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Civilization has a market cap of $8.99 million and $678,820.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Civilization has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Civilization Profile

Civilization was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civilization’s official website is www.civfund.com.

Civilization Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering.”

