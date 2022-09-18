Civilization Tops One Day Trading Volume of $681,836.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $681,836.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civilization has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00111073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00847391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. The official website for Civilization is www.civfund.com. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civilization

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

