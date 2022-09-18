ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.97

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.97 and traded as high as $34.09. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 81,284 shares changing hands.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 132,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.