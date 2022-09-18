ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.97

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.97 and traded as high as $34.09. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 81,284 shares changing hands.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
