CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,002,102.38 in Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $2,002,102.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,577,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,820,634.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16.

On Thursday, September 8th, Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $1,906,752.44.

CNA opened at $38.26 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

