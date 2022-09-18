Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Update

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 993,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Viii L.P. Arch purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,854,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,147. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAK. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 509,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences Trading Down 1.0 %

CDAK opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.48. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.