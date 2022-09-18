Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.88. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,134,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,809 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,670 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,658,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,641 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

