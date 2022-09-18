Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.19 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $93.19 million and $31.99 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000406 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031280 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

