CoinPoker Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $18.85 million and approximately $33,372.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010480 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00061976 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00077673 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com.

CoinPoker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.