Collateral Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $108,402.82 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $108,402.82 and $75.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.02411718 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00113487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00830014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay launched on April 12th, 2021. Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official website is www.collateralpay.com. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COLLATERAL allows users to unlock and utilise their crypto assets, without having to sell them. Crypto assets will be used as collateral against payments to merchants by users. The COLLATERAL Ecosystem is powered by a P2P network of borrowers and lenders. Lenders stake crypto assets in staking contracts to receive an APY in return.The $COLL token is the native Token of the COLLATERAL Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.