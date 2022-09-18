Color Platform Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Color Platform has a market cap of $214,075.23 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,666.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00589338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00256359 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00051375 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

