Comparing Braze (BRZE) and The Competition

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Braze to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Braze shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Braze shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Braze and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Braze $238.04 million -$76.72 million -20.22 Braze Competitors $1.83 billion $286.74 million 24.15

Analyst Ratings

Braze’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Braze. Braze is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Braze and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braze 0 0 15 0 3.00 Braze Competitors 1658 11403 24417 533 2.63

Braze currently has a consensus target price of $51.79, suggesting a potential upside of 47.16%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 44.22%. Given Braze’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Braze is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Braze and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braze -41.54% -35.25% -20.98% Braze Competitors -81.17% -85.40% -8.54%

About Braze

Braze, Inc. operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners. The company also offers classification products, including segmentation that can define reusable segments of consumers based upon attributes, events, or predictive propensity scores; segment insights, which allows customers to analyze how segments are performing relative to each other across a set of pre-selected key performance indicators, and helps to understand the factors that determine which consumers belong to a particular segment; and predictive suite that allows customers to identify groups of consumers that are of critical business value. In addition, it provides personalization and action products; and orchestration products, which include Canvas, an orchestration tool that allows customers to create journeys, mapping out multi-steps, and cross-channel messaging experiences, which include onboarding flows, nurture campaigns, win-back strategies, and others; campaigns, which allow customers to send one set of single-channel or multi-channel messages to be delivered to customers in a particular user segment; event and API triggering; frequency capping and rate limiting; intelligent selection; and reporting and analytics. The company was formerly known as Appboy, Inc. and changed its name to Braze, Inc. in November 2017. Braze, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

