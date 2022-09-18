Comparing ForgeRock (FORG) & Its Peers

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ForgeRock to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ForgeRock and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ForgeRock -35.37% -17.73% -12.32% ForgeRock Competitors -81.17% -85.40% -8.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of ForgeRock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of ForgeRock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ForgeRock $176.93 million -$47.77 million -15.30 ForgeRock Competitors $1.83 billion $286.74 million 24.15

This table compares ForgeRock and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ForgeRock’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ForgeRock. ForgeRock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ForgeRock and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ForgeRock 0 3 8 0 2.73 ForgeRock Competitors 1658 11403 24417 533 2.63

ForgeRock currently has a consensus target price of $23.89, suggesting a potential upside of 48.66%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 44.22%. Given ForgeRock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ForgeRock is more favorable than its peers.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management. The company also provides access management products, such as passwordless, usernameless, and multi-factor authentication; single sign-on; contextual and adaptive risk-based access; fine-grained authorization; API and microservices security; and secure impersonation and data sharing. In addition, it offers identity governance products, including access requests that allow users to request access to systems or applications through integration with help desk or service ticketing systems; access reviews and certifications; segregation of duties; role and entitlement management; policy management; identity workflows, which enable enterprises to connect their business processes with identity events; and reporting and analytics. Further, the company provides autonomous identity products that comprise predictive confidence scores for access; overprovisioned access detection and access revocation recommendations; outlier detection; identity automation recommendations; role mining and recommendations; joiner, mover, and leaver access automation; and automated approvals and certifications. ForgeRock, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

