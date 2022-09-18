Comparing Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) & NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Global Arena alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -170.79% N/A -255.82% NetEase 19.88% 18.37% 11.42%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A NetEase 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a summary of current ratings for Global Arena and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NetEase has a consensus target price of $125.63, suggesting a potential upside of 51.89%. Given NetEase’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than Global Arena.

Volatility & Risk

Global Arena has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Arena and NetEase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $1.22 million 0.63 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A NetEase $13.75 billion 3.94 $2.73 billion $4.31 19.19

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Summary

NetEase beats Global Arena on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena

(Get Rating)

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. Global Arena Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc. provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Translation, a tool specifically designed to support translation needs of business and leisure travelers; U-Dictionary, an online dictionary and translation app; Youdao Kids' Dictionary, a smart and fun tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Lamp, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; online courses; interactive learning apps; enterprise services, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, a device that automates paper-based homework processing and provides learning diagnosis through artificial intelligence technology at schools; and Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows third-party app developers, smart device brands and manufacturers to access advanced optical character recognition capabilities and neural machine translation engine. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products, including consumer electronics, food, apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; NetEase Media, an internet media platform; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Arena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Arena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.