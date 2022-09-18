Comparing Greenidge Generation (GREE) & Its Peers

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Greenidge Generation to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32% Greenidge Generation Competitors -69.18% -1,484.70% -12.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million -$44.48 million -0.55 Greenidge Generation Competitors $889.86 million $6.56 million -13.88

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Greenidge Generation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Greenidge Generation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greenidge Generation Competitors 388 2566 4717 60 2.58

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 365.12%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 56.40%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Greenidge Generation peers beat Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.