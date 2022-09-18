Comparing Toast (NYSE:TOST) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) and Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Toast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Soluna and Toast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Toast 1 7 8 0 2.44

Profitability

Toast has a consensus target price of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 42.56%. Given Toast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Toast is more favorable than Soluna.

This table compares Soluna and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -63.62% -34.10% -24.62% Toast -14.83% -22.50% -14.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soluna and Toast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $14.35 million 2.05 -$5.26 million N/A N/A Toast $1.71 billion 5.75 -$487.00 million ($1.59) -12.04

Soluna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toast.

Summary

Toast beats Soluna on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

