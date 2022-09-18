Compound (COMP) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $396.47 million and $34.33 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $54.56 or 0.00272598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00132061 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. Each day, approximately 2,312 COMP will be distributed to users of the protocol; the distribution is allocated to each market (ETH, USDC, DAI…), and is set through the governance process by COMP token-holders. Within each market, half of the distribution is earned by suppliers, and the other half by borrowers. Discord “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

