Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CRK. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough bought 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 142,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,208 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 239,736 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after buying an additional 554,378 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,094,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,280,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 396,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRK opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

