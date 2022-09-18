Conceal Price Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Conceal has a market cap of $1.32 million and $10,933.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001568 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,164,699 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment.Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

