Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 67,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $132.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

