Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 200.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 0.2 %

ALB opened at $287.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.77. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $308.24.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.