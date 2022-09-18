Connectome Market Cap Reaches $132,324.62 (CNTM)

Connectome (CNTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $132,324.62 and approximately $451,351.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00110540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00865194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Connectome

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

