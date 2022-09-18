ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) EVP Nicholas G. Olds Sells 10,950 Shares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:COP opened at $113.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.