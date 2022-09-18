ContentBox (BOX) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $396,556.74 and approximately $70,183.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00086532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00076145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007517 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

