Convex CRV Trading Down 15.5% This Week (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Convex CRV coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex CRV has a total market cap of $29.84 million and approximately $12,783.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex CRV has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convex CRV alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00057753 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010313 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005500 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00077289 BTC.

Convex CRV Profile

CVXCRV is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. The official website for Convex CRV is www.convexfinance.com. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Convex CRV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.Telegram | Discord | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex CRV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex CRV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex CRV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex CRV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.