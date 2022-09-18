Copiosa Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $51,269.00 (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Copiosa Coin has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $51,269.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Copiosa Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00111774 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00840026 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Copiosa Coin Coin Profile
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
Buying and Selling Copiosa Coin
