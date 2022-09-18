Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06). 54,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 366,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

Cora Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.90 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.33.

Cora Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project comprising 5 contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 341 square kilometers located in the southern Mali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cora Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cora Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.