Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

CMT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.92. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSE:CMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

