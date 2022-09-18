Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) PT Lowered to $3.75

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Cowen from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.44.
Core Scientific Stock Down 10.4 %
CORZ stock opened at 1.80 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 1.40 and a 12 month high of 14.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.
