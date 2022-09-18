Cornichon (CORN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $543.00

Cornichon (CORN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Cornichon has a market cap of $666,263.24 and approximately $543.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00111060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00848105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,914,914 coins and its circulating supply is 14,673,066 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax.

Cornichon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

