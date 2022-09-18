Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. Corning has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corning will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

