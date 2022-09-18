Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Raised by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

