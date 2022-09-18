Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.40 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and approximately $457.17 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $15.35 or 0.00077908 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00090857 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021221 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030594 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007803 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008995 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
