Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.40 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and approximately $457.17 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $15.35 or 0.00077908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00090857 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007803 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000277 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

