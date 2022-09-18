Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.0% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $48,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.88 and a 200-day moving average of $520.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.