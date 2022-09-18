Counterparty (XCP) Price Reaches $4.00 on Exchanges

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for approximately $4.00 or 0.00020164 BTC on exchanges. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and $25,945.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $505.27 or 0.02546865 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00113300 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001921 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002391 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00834569 BTC.
Counterparty Coin Profile
XCP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,613,892 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io.
Counterparty Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.
