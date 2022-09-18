Covalent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $559,345.00 (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $17.20 million and approximately $559,345.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,705.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057786 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010331 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005538 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064506 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00077271 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent (CRYPTO:CQT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 25th, 2021. Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The official website for Covalent is www.covalenthq.com. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covalent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network. It's a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters. Covalent provides a unified API bringing visibility to billions of blockchain data points. Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network:It is a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters, a staking asset. Validators will earn fees for answering queries, and a network access token which fulfill data queries for users of the API. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Blog | Reddit “

