Covesting Market Cap Tops $4.37 Million (COV)

Covesting (COV) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Covesting coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular exchanges. Covesting has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $376,226.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00112877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00840615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,767,851 coins and its circulating supply is 16,787,851 coins. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals.Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting.The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

