Covington Capital Management Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $86.43 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The company has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

