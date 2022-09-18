Covington Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

