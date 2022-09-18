Covington Capital Management Buys 640 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zscaler Trading Down 3.7 %
ZS stock opened at $169.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,753 shares of company stock worth $25,485,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.06.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
