Covington Capital Management Buys 640 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 3.7 %

ZS stock opened at $169.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,753 shares of company stock worth $25,485,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.06.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.