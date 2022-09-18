Covington Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $71.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $73.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

