Covington Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $32.03 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.70%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

